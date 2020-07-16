In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Erik van Rooyen hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 102nd at 4 over; Gary Woodland is in 1st at 5 under; Tony Finau and Brendan Steele are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Ryan Palmer, Lucas Glover, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, van Rooyen got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 third, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put van Rooyen at 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, van Rooyen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van Rooyen at 4 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green eighth, van Rooyen suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.