In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Emiliano Grillo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 122nd at 7 over; Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Jon Rahm, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Grillo stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Grillo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Grillo's his second shot went 20 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Grillo's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 5 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 6 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Grillo's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.