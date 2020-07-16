-
Dylan Frittelli putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Dylan Frittelli hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-4 third, Dylan Frittelli's 100 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even-par for the round.
Frittelli missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Frittelli's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Frittelli's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
