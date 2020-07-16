In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Dustin Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round in 111th at 8 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Joel Dahmen, Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Johnson his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 103 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Johnson's 112 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

Johnson got a double bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Johnson to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Johnson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Johnson to 6 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough and his chip went 2 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Johnson to 8 over for the round.