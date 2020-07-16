-
Doc Redman shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Doc Redman hit 4 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 101st at 4 over; Gary Woodland is in 1st at 5 under; Tony Finau and Brendan Steele are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Ryan Palmer, Lucas Glover, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the par-4 14th, Redman's 121 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Redman's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 478-yard par-4 17th, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 4 over for the round.
