In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Denny McCarthy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 80th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, McCarthy got on the green in 3 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, McCarthy's tee shot went 190 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McCarthy's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, McCarthy's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 5 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, McCarthy had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 5 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 5 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, McCarthy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left McCarthy to 4 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at 3 over for the round.