David Lingmerth hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his round in 126th at 10 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Rory Sabbatini, Luke List, Lucas Glover, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Daniel Berger, Tiger Woods, Joel Dahmen, Brian Stuard, Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Lingmerth's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 127 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 4 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Lingmerth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lingmerth to 5 over for the round.

Lingmerth got a double bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 7 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Lingmerth got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Lingmerth to 9 over for the round.