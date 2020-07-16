-
-
Danny Willett shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2020
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Danny Willett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
Willett got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Willett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Willett's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Willett's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to even for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Willett's tee shot went 210 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Willett got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Willett to 3 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.