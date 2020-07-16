In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Danny Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 126th at 8 over; Gary Woodland is in 1st at 5 under; Jimmy Walker and Brendan Steele are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Jon Rahm, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Lee's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lee's 75 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee had a 366-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's tee shot went 176 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lee hit an approach shot from 216 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 5 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Lee's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Lee got a double bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 8 over for the round.