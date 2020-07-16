In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Daniel Berger hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Berger's 173 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 third, Berger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Berger at 3 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Berger got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Berger's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Berger had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Berger hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Berger chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Berger at 2 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Berger got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Berger to even for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.