Corey Conners shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Corey Conners hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Conners's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 126 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Conners's 118 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
