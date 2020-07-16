Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 87th at 4 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Morikawa hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Morikawa's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 121 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Morikawa to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Morikawa had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Morikawa to 5 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 4 over for the round.