In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 25th at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Bezuidenhout's 190 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Bezuidenhout hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Bezuidenhout's 94 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Bezuidenhout had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.