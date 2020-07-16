-
-
Chez Reavie putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2020
Chez Reavie hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 18th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Chez Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Reavie had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Reavie chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.