Charles Howell III putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Charles Howell III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Howell III finished his round in 2nd at 3 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under; and Lucas Glover, Luke List, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Charles Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Howell III hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Howell III hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 3 under for the round.
