-
-
Charl Schwartzel shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2020
Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 80th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 470-yard par-4 first, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Schwartzel hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Schwartzel's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Schwartzel hit his tee shot 295 yards to the fairway bunker on the 471-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.