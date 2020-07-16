In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Carlos Ortiz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 37th at 2 over; Charles Howell III and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 4 under; Vijay Singh and Brendan Steele are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Haotong Li, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Luke List are tied for 5th at 2 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Ortiz's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Ortiz's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Ortiz had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.