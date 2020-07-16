In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Carl Pettersson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Pettersson finished his round tied for 36th at even par; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under; Charles Howell III and Daniel Berger are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Tiger Woods, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Marc Leishman, Lucas Glover, Luke List, Sergio Garcia, Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 2 under.

Pettersson got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pettersson to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Pettersson chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Pettersson to even-par for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Pettersson hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettersson to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Pettersson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pettersson to even for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Pettersson chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Pettersson to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Pettersson's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Pettersson got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pettersson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Pettersson's 173 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pettersson to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Pettersson had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pettersson to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Pettersson's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.