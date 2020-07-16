Cameron Smith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 64th at 2 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Lucas Glover, Luke List, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Smith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Smith to 4 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 184-yard par-3 12th, Smith missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 2 over for the round.