Cameron Champ shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Champ hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 66th at 3 over; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Luke List, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Haotong Li, Scottie Scheffler, Abraham Ancer, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Byeong Hun An, Carl Pettersson, Danny Lee, and Lucas Glover are tied for 8th at 1 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Champ his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 100 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Champ chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Champ to 3 over for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 3 over for the round.
