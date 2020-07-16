In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 27th at even par Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Joel Dahmen, Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Pan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Pan his second shot went 22 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Pan got a double bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Pan's 177 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Pan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Pan had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.