Byeong Hun An hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 9th at 1 under; Charles Howell III and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 4 under; Vijay Singh and Brendan Steele are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Haotong Li, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Luke List are tied for 5th at 2 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, An hit his 216 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 184-yard par-3 12th, An missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left An to 2 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving An to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved An to even for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, An hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, An hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved An to 3 under for the round.