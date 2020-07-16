In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Bud Cauley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 84th at 3 over; Gary Woodland is in 1st at 5 under; Tony Finau and Brendan Steele are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Ryan Palmer, Lucas Glover, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the par-5 11th, Cauley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cauley hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th. This moved Cauley to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Cauley his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 137 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cauley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Cauley to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 2 over for the round.

Cauley got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 3 over for the round.