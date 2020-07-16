Bubba Watson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Watson finished his round in 78th at 6 over; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Patrick Reed, Luke List, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Haotong Li, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Byeong Hun An, Carl Pettersson, Scottie Scheffler, Abraham Ancer, Danny Lee, and Lucas Glover are tied for 9th at 1 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watson to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Watson's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Watson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Watson to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Watson missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Watson to 3 over for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Watson to 4 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Watson's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Watson to 6 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Watson hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 5 over for the round.

Watson had a 362-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Watson to 6 over for the round.