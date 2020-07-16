-
-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2020
-
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau's 423-yard drive leads to birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Bryson DeChambeau hit his drive 423 yards to the fairway of the par-4 1st hole, then lands his 45-yard approach 6 feet from the hole and sinks the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Bryson DeChambeau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.
At the 583-yard par-5 11th, DeChambeau got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left DeChambeau to even-par for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, DeChambeau's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
DeChambeau had a fantastic chip-in on the 201-yard par-3 16th. His tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.
After a 423 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 first, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.