  • Bryson DeChambeau shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

    Highlights

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Bryson DeChambeau hit his drive 423 yards to the fairway of the par-4 1st hole, then lands his 45-yard approach 6 feet from the hole and sinks the putt for birdie.