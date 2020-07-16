In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Bryson DeChambeau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

At the 583-yard par-5 11th, DeChambeau got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left DeChambeau to even-par for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, DeChambeau's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

DeChambeau had a fantastic chip-in on the 201-yard par-3 16th. His tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

After a 423 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 first, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.