In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Brooks Koepka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 25th at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Koepka got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Koepka got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Koepka to 2 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Koepka's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Koepka's 140 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.