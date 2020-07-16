  • Brooks Koepka finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Brooks Koepka birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.