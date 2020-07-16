-
Brian Stuard shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 84th at 3 over; Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 3rd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Ryan Palmer, Lucas Glover, Jon Rahm, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 4th at 3 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Stuard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stuard hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.
