Brian Harman shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Brian Harman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 59th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-5 11th, Harman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Harman chipped in his fifth from 8 yards, carding a par. This kept Harman at 1 under for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 second, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Harman chipped in his fourth from 10 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Harman at even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Harman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Harman to 2 over for the round.
