In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Brendon Todd hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 84th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Todd chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Todd's his second shot went 21 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Todd chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 4 over for the round.

Todd's tee shot went 322 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Todd to 5 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 5 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Todd's 93 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 3 over for the round.