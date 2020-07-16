Brendan Steele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 1st at 4 under with Charles Howell III; Patrick Reed, Haotong Li, Luke List, Jordan Spieth, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Vijay Singh, Abraham Ancer, Max Homa, Carl Pettersson, Patrick Cantlay, Byeong Hun An, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 9th at 1 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Steele hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Steele had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

At the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Steele got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Steele sank his approach shot from 111 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Steele's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.