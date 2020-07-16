In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Branden Grace hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 38th at 2 over; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Patrick Reed, Haotong Li, Luke List, Jordan Spieth, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Vijay Singh, Abraham Ancer, Max Homa, Carl Pettersson, Patrick Cantlay, Byeong Hun An, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 9th at 1 under.

On the par-5 11th, Grace's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Grace hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Grace's 104 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, Grace chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Grace's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grace had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.