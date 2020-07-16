In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Bo Hoag hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 104th at 3 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under; Charles Howell III and Daniel Berger are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Tiger Woods, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Marc Leishman, Lucas Glover, Luke List, Sergio Garcia, Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 2 under.

Hoag got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hoag's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hoag's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 3 over for the round.