Billy Horschel hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 98th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 5 under; Gary Woodland and Brendan Steele are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Harris English, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, and Jon Rahm are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, Horschel chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Horschel chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Horschel's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Horschel went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 184-yard par-3 12th, Horschel missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Horschel to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Horschel had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Horschel had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Horschel's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 115 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Horschel had a 364-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Horschel to 4 over for the round.