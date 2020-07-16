-
-
Bernd Wiesberger putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2020
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Bernd Wiesberger hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wiesberger finished his round tied for 94th at 3 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Joel Dahmen, Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Bernd Wiesberger's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Wiesberger got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Wiesberger to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Wiesberger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 1 over for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Wiesberger's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wiesberger hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Wiesberger to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.