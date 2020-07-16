In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Andy Ogletree hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ogletree finished his day tied for 110th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Andy Ogletree got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Andy Ogletree to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Ogletree's tee shot went 176 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Ogletree had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ogletree to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Ogletree chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ogletree to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Ogletree's tee shot went 155 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Ogletree's his second shot went 18 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Ogletree had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ogletree to 5 over for the round.