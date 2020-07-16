-
-
Andrew Putnam shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2020
Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 95th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Putnam hit his 72 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Putnam's tee shot went 201 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Putnam got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.