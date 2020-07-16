In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Andrew Landry hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his round tied for 80th at 7 over; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Luke List, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Haotong Li, Scottie Scheffler, Abraham Ancer, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Byeong Hun An, Carl Pettersson, Danny Lee, and Lucas Glover are tied for 8th at 1 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Andrew Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Landry's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Landry his second shot was a drop and his approach went 122 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 first, Landry chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Landry's 145 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 5 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Landry chipped his fifth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 6 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Landry's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.