Alex Noren shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Alex Noren hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 26th at 1 over; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Haotong Li is in 3rd at 3 under; and Max Homa, Ryan Moore, Mark Hubbard, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 2 under.
Noren hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Noren got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Noren to even-par for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.
