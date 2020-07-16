Adam Long hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Long hit his 123 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Long hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Long chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Long's his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.