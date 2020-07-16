Adam Hadwin hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 95th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

Hadwin tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hadwin hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Hadwin to 2 over for the round.