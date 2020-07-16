-
Abraham Ancer finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Daily Fantasy preview for the Memorial Tournament
Tiger Woods returns to PGA TOUR action for the first time since February as he looks for his sixth title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. The top five in the FedExCup standings - Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy - are also in the field at Muirfield Village. DeChambeau returns after taking the Workday Charity Open off, but has gone T3-T8-T6-1 during the TOUR’s Return to Golf.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 17th at even par; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Luke List, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Haotong Li, Matthew NeSmith, Bud Cauley, Scottie Scheffler, Lucas Glover, Brian Stuard, Byeong Hun An, and Carl Pettersson are tied for 9th at 1 under.
At the par-5 seventh, Ancer chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Ancer's 128 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even for the round.
