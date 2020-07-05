Zack Sucher hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sucher finished his round tied for 68th at 3 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Sucher got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.

After a 235 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 second, Sucher chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sucher to 2 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, Sucher had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sucher to 3 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Sucher hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 2 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Sucher had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Sucher to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sucher had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sucher to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Sucher had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Sucher missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Sucher to 1 over for the round.