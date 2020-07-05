-
-
Zac Blair shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 05, 2020
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Zac Blair hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 57th at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Seamus Power is in 4th at 16 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Blair hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Blair at 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.