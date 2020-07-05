-
-
Wesley Bryan finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 05, 2020
-
Shot of the Day
Wesley Bryan’s chip from the green is the Shot of the Day
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wesley Bryan uses his wedge from on the green, chipping his ball to 9 inches from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-5 14th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wesley Bryan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 21st at 13 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.
At the 397-yard par-4 first, Bryan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Bryan's 83 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Bryan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bryan to 1 over for the round.
At the 459-yard par-4 12th, Bryan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bryan to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Bryan had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.