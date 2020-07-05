Webb Simpson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 8th at 15 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Simpson had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Simpson's 110 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Simpson had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Simpson's his second shot went 33 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Simpson hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Simpson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Simpson at 2 under for the round.