Viktor Hovland shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland birdies No. 17 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.
Hovland got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hovland's tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
