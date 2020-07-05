In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyrrell Hatton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his day tied for 4th at 16 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.

Tyrrell Hatton got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tyrrell Hatton to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hatton's 106 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hatton hit a tee shot 235 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Hatton hit his 91 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Hatton's tee shot went 313 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 101 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 47 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.