Tyler Duncan comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyler Duncan sinks a 21-foot birdie on No. 12 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyler Duncan makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Duncan finished his round tied for 49th at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and J.J. Spaun, Troy Merritt, Cameron Champ, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, Maverick McNealy, Kevin Kisner, Seamus Power, and Matt Wallace are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Tyler Duncan's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Duncan's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Duncan had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Duncan's 174 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
