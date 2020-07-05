-
Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 8th at 15 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.
Merritt got a double bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Merritt's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
