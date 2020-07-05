  • Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.