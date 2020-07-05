In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tony Finau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 53rd at 9 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.

Finau got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Finau got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Finau to 4 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 3 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Finau's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Finau's 73 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.

Finau hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 577-yard par-5 17th. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 over for the round.